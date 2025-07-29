UN monitor says famine "now unfolding" in Gaza amid Israeli campaign of starvation

Geneva, Switzerland - Famine is "now unfolding" in Gaza , with thousands of children malnourished and hunger-related deaths on the rise among the youngest, the UN's monitor warned on Tuesday, as Israel continued a campaign increasingly viewed as genocidal.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) said that air drops over Gaza will not be enough to avert the "humanitarian catastrophe."

"The worst-case scenario of famine is now unfolding in the Gaza Strip," said the UN-backed group of organizations, used as a monitor to gauge malnutrition.

"Immediate, unimpeded" humanitarian access into Gaza was the only way to stop rapidly rising "starvation and death," it said.

The IPC issued its alert after days of aid groups sounding the alarm over hunger-related deaths in Gaza.

Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza on March 2 after it unilaterally abandoned a ceasefire with Hamas. In late May, it began allowing a small trickle of aid to resume, under the management of the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a universally-derided organization set up by Israel and the US, and staffed by mercenaries.

GHF's aid distribution centers have since become death traps for hundreds of Palestinians killed in near-daily massacres.