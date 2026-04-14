Jewish protesters demanding end to US backing for Israeli atrocities subjected to mass arrest in NYC

New York, New York - Police detained around 100 people taking part in a rally demanding an end to US aid to Israel , with Chelsea Manning among those held.

Scores of people gathering under the banner of Jewish Voice for Peace were arrested in New York City for protesting continued US support for Israel. © REUTERS

Gathering under the banner of the group Jewish Voice for Peace, the detainees were part of a group of about 200 protesters who blocked a major avenue in Manhattan for just under an hour to protest US military support for Israeli atrocities in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.

They had gathered near the offices of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his colleague Kirsten Gillibrand, both staunch supporters of Israel despite overwhelming evidence of war crimes committed by the state.

Manning is the army intelligence analyst who leaked documents to WikiLeaks, and had her 35-year sentence commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017. She now campaigns in for Palestinian rights.

"Our actions matter in shaping the course of history. Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have repeatedly supported weapons sales to Israel that are being used to commit atrocities across Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran," she said in a statement issued by JVP. "We call on Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to follow the will of New Yorkers and vote to block weapons and bulldozer sales to Israel."

Police confirmed to AFP there were "multiple arrests" but could not immediately give a number.