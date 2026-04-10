Mahmoud Khalil "will not be deterred" after Board of Immigration Appeals final removal order

New York, New York - Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil issued a defiant statement after the Board of Immigration Appeals issued a final administrative removal order in his case.

Mahmoud Khalil attends a vigil and protest for Palestine outside of Columbia University on October 7, 2025. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I am not surprised by this decision from the biased and politically motivated Board of Immigration Appeals," Khalil said in a statement.

"I have committed no crime. I have broken no law. The only thing I am guilty of is speaking out against the genocide in Palestine – and this administration has weaponized the immigration system to punish me for it," he added.

The BIA decision came after Khalil last month appealed an immigration judge's ruling that would allow the Trump administration to re-detain and deport him. His legal representatives say they plan to appeal the latest ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Khalil was freed from ICE detention in June after a US judge in New Jersey ordered his release on bail. A Third Circuit Court of Appeals panel overturned the ruling, determining that an immigration court should have adjudicated the case.

The 31-year-old has urged a full appeals court to reconsider the decision, which his filing argued "would permit the government to detain any noncitizen on retaliatory or punitive grounds, without lawful justification, while insulating this abuse of detention power from any federal court review, for what will likely be years, as it accomplished its unconstitutional end."

Khalil's legal team insists that he cannot be lawfully detained or deported while his federal case continues.