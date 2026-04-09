American opinions about Israel shift dramatically, new poll reveals

Washington DC - New polling data reveals that unfavorable opinions of Israel are on the rise in the US, particularly among young Americans.

Anti-war demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House to protest the US-Israeli war on Iran on April 7, 2026. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 23-29 found that 60% of American adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% last year.

The percentage of Americans with a very unfavorable view is also growing, now at 28%.

An overwhelming 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view Israel unfavorably, as compared to 41% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents.

Among younger Republicans, the unfavorable opinions are higher, at 57% for people aged 18-49. This shows a marked 50% increase from the previous year.

The survey also looked at opinions of Israel among religious groups, with Jewish Americans and white evangelical protestants holding the most positive views at 64% and 65%, respectively.

Pro-Israel sentiment is lower among white non-evangelical protestants (39%), Catholics (35%), Black protestants (33%), the religiously unaffiliated (22%), and Muslims (4%).