American opinions about Israel shift dramatically, new poll reveals
Washington DC - New polling data reveals that unfavorable opinions of Israel are on the rise in the US, particularly among young Americans.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 23-29 found that 60% of American adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% last year.
The percentage of Americans with a very unfavorable view is also growing, now at 28%.
An overwhelming 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view Israel unfavorably, as compared to 41% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents.
Among younger Republicans, the unfavorable opinions are higher, at 57% for people aged 18-49. This shows a marked 50% increase from the previous year.
The survey also looked at opinions of Israel among religious groups, with Jewish Americans and white evangelical protestants holding the most positive views at 64% and 65%, respectively.
Pro-Israel sentiment is lower among white non-evangelical protestants (39%), Catholics (35%), Black protestants (33%), the religiously unaffiliated (22%), and Muslims (4%).
New poll reveals Americans' opinions of Trump and Netanyahu
The poll also indicated increasingly unfavorable views of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The survey shows around 59% of Americans have little or no confidence in Netanyahu to do the right thing when it comes to world affairs.
Around 76% of Democrats and 44% of Republicans have little to no confidence in the Israeli PM.
The differences among Republicans are stark when looking at age group, with 66% of those over 50 expressing a lot or some confidence in Netanyahu as compared to just 25% of those under 50.
The outlook for Trump is also not too rosy. According to the poll, less than half of Americans (43%) have confidence in the president's handling of US-Israeli relations.
Once again, age was a major factor in differing Republican views. Just 52% of those under 30 have confidence in Trump's decision-making when it comes to the US-Israeli relationship as compared to 93% of those 65 and older.
More than half of Americans (53%) identified the "conflict between Israel and Hamas" as personally important to them.
The survey was conducted around a month into the US and Israel's war on Iran, and around two and a half years after Israel launched its devastating siege of Gaza, which has been deemed a genocide by numerous human rights organizations and experts.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP