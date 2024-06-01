Netanyahu "thrilled" at invite to address US Congress and "present the truth" about Gaza war

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was "thrilled" to accept an invitation to address the US Congress, where he plans to "present the truth" about the Israel-Gaza war .

Democratic and Republican leaders had invited Netanyahu to speak before a joint meeting of Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday.



In a statement issued by his office, Netanyahu said, "I am thrilled by the privilege to represent Israel before both houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who are looking to take our lives."

No date has been announced for Netanyahu's address, but it is expected to take place just before or soon after US lawmakers' August recess.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Israel had offered a new roadmap towards a ceasefire in its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Friday's announcement was the first invitation for Netanyahu, who had appeared before Congress in the past, to do so since he began his latest term as prime minister in late 2022.