Pope Leo denounces forced removal of Palestinians in Gaza from their land

Vatican City - Pope Leo XVI expressed solidarity with the population of Gaza on Wednesday, saying that civilians had been "once again" forced from their land and were living in "unacceptable conditions."

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on September 17, 2025. © ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

"I express my deep solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, being forcibly displaced once again from their lands," said the 70-year-old pope after his general audience.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Gaza City have been trying to evacuate the northern city since a massive bombardment by Israeli forces.

"I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages, for a negotiated diplomatic solution, and for the full respect of international humanitarian law," said the pope.

"I invite everyone to join my heartfelt prayer that soon a dawn of peace and justice will rise."

Israel has killed at least 64,964 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher.