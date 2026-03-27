Pro-Palestinian activist reveals FBI foiled assassination plot against her

New York, New York - A US-based Palestinian-American activist said Friday that the FBI had disrupted an imminent plot to assassinate her, as she accused prominent pro- Israel figures of inciting violence.

Pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani has revealed that the FBI foiled an imminent assassination plot against her. © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nerdeen Kiswani leads Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian advocacy group active in New York City, and has been a key figure in organizing protests particularly focused on the Gaza genocide.

"Late last night the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force informed me that a plot against my life was 'about to' take place," Kiswani wrote on X.

She said agents had carried out an operation in Hoboken, just outside New York City, related to the plot.

The Hoboken Police Department said late Thursday that it was supporting the FBI in an investigation, without adding details.

The New York Times, citing a law enforcement source, reported that at least one person was arrested in connection with the investigation and that charges would be made public later Friday.

The motive and identity of any suspects were not immediately clear.

"For months, Zionist organizations like Betar and politicians like Randy Fine have encouraged violence against my family and me," said Kiswani.

Last month, Kiswani sued Betar US, a right-wing pro-Israel group, for allegedly violating her civil rights by offering "bounties" on social media for people to harass or assault her.