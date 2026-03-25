UN experts demand Israel release Dr. Abu Safiya of Gaza amid horrific reports of torture

Geneva, Switzerland - UN experts are calling for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, former director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza , from Israeli detention amid reports of torture and abuse.

People hold signs with portraits of Palestinians currently detained by Israel, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, during a protest in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on January 14, 2025. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

"We have received reports that Dr. Abu Safiya has been subjected to torture and other cruel and degrading treatment, and that his health condition remains dire," the experts said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The conditions of his detention appear to be flagrantly arbitrary and manifestly inconsistent with the Mandela Rules, which establish the obligation of states to ensure prisoners have access to healthcare."

The statement was issued by Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, and Ben Saul, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

Israel authorities have held Safiya – a civilian medical practitioner – in custody under their unlawful combatant law since military forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in December 2024.

"We have repeatedly stressed that this law violates human rights and humanitarian law," Mofokeng and Saul said, adding that Safiya has suffered medical neglect since his detention.