Gaza hospital shut after Israel raids and detains director in latest attack

Gaza - An Israeli military raid has forced a major hospital in northern Gaza out of service as its director was also detained, the WHO and health officials said Saturday.

The bodies of victims lie amid the rubble in the courtyard of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israeli strikes around the medical complex on December 6, 2024. © AFP

The assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital has rendered the facility "useless," further worsening Gaza's severe health crisis, the Palestinian territory's health officials said.

"This morning's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital has put this last major health facility in north Gaza out of service. Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the World Health Organization said overnight on X.

The WHO said 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including some on ventilators, reportedly remain in the hospital.

Patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed, non-functioning Indonesian Hospital, the UN health agency said, adding it was "deeply concerned for their safety."

Gaza's health ministry reported that Israeli forces detained Kamal Adwan Hospital's director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, along with several medical staff members. Gaza's civil defense agency said Abu Safiyeh was held alongside its north Gaza chief, Ahmed Hassan al-Kahlout.

The Israeli military did not comment on the detentions.

Ammar al-Barsh, a resident of Jabalia where the military has focused its assault in recent weeks, said the raid on Kamal Adwan and its environs had left dozens of homes in the area in ruins.

"The situation is catastrophic, there is no medical service, no ambulances and no civil defence in the north," Barsh (50) told AFP.

The army "continues to raid the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the surrounding houses, and we hear gunfire from Israeli drones and artillery shelling," he added.