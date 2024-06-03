UN reveals startling number of Gaza structures destroyed or damaged in Israeli assault

Gaza - Some 55% of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, damaged, or possibly damaged since Israel began its assault on the Palestinian territory eight months ago, according to preliminary satellite analysis by the UN.

More than 137,000 buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed in the last eight months, according to a new UN analysis. © REUTERS

The analysis showed more than 137,000 buildings affected, UNOSAT, the United Nations satellite analysis agency, said on X, formerly Twitter.

The estimate is based on a satellite image taken on May 3, and compared with images taken in May a year earlier, last September, and on October 15 – just over a week after Israel began its indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The fresh satellite image was also compared to images taken during several dates in November, then again during the first months of this year, UNOSAT said.

"According to satellite imagery analysis, UNOSAT identified 36,591 destroyed structures," the agency said in a statement.

In addition, it said it had seen "16,513 severely damaged structures, 47,368 moderately damaged structures, and 36,825 possibly damaged structures for a total of 137,297 structures."

"These correspond to around 5% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip and a total of 135,142 estimated damaged housing units," it said.