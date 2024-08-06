US personnel in Iraq wounded after attack on base amid skyrocketing tensions over Israel

A rocket attack on a base in Iraq wounded multiple US personnel on Monday, adding to heightened tensions over an expected Iranian counterattack on Israel.

Al-Anbar, Iraq - A rocket attack on a base in Iraq wounded multiple US personnel on Monday, officials said, adding to already heightened regional tensions over an expected Iranian counterattack on Israel.

An attack on the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq on Monday wounded several US service personnel. © Ayman HENNA / AFP The rocket fire is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, which hosts American troops as well as personnel from the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group.

"There was a suspected rocket attack today against US and coalition forces" at the base, a US defense spokesperson said. "Initial indications are that several US personnel were injured." "Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment" and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the spokesperson added. Israel-Gaza War US prepared for "every possibility" as Middle East tensions rise President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the attack, the White House said. "They discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing," it said in a statement.

Iran and Hezbollah prepare response after assassinations

The funeral of Hamas' political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a suspected Israeli strike on Tehran, was held on Saturday. © REUTERS An Iraqi military source had earlier said that multiple rockets were fired at the base, with some landing inside it and another hitting a nearby village but not causing damage. A commander in a pro-Iran armed group told AFP that at least two rockets targeted the base, without saying who had carried out the attack. Another source in the group and a security source confirmed an attack occurred. The latest rocket fire comes as fears grow of an attack by Iran and its allies on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and an important Hezbollah commander in separate Israeli strikes. The killings, with both Iran and Hezbollah vowing retaliation, are among the most serious escalations that have heightened fears of a full-blown regional war stemming from the Israel's destruction of Gaza.

Israel's US-backed war on Gaza brings Middle East to boiling point

Monday's rocket attack occurred after US forces carried out a strike last week on what officials claimed were combatants who were attempting to launch drones that were deemed a threat. The strike, which Iraqi sources said left four killed and was condemned as a "heinous crime", was the first by American forces in Iraq since February. There have been two recent attacks targeting bases hosting US and allied forces in Iraq – on July 16 and 25. Prior to that, US troops in Iraq and Syria had not been targeted since April. But attacks against them were much more common in the first few months of the Israel's war on Gaza, when they were targeted more than 175 times. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran groups, claimed the majority of the attacks, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. They, as well as other state and non-state actors in the region, have vowed to cease fire if the assaults on Gaza ends.