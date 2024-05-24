International Court of Justice orders Israel to halt Rafah assault in huge genocide case ruling

The Hague, Netherlands - The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel must immediately stop its assault on the city Rafah in Gaza's south, granting an urgent request in the historic genocide case brought by South Africa.

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel must immediately stop its assault on the city Rafah. © IMAGO / ANP

Marking a monumental development in the continuing efforts to stop Israel's relentless assault on the strip, the court's 15 judges overwhelmingly agreed that the ongoing attack on Rafah – where until recently 1.2 million people were sheltering – presents a further risk of genocide for Palestinians.

The decision, read out by ICJ President Nawaf Salam, ordered Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive or any other action in the Rafah governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction, in whole or in part."

While it does not definitively answer whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, this is the third time the UN's top legal body has issued provisional measures that indicate the plausibility of South Africa's claim.

More significantly, it's the first time the ICJ has explicitly demanded an end to all military operations, albeit restricted to Rafah.

It ordered Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing into Gaza for the "unhindered" provision of humanitarian aid, ensure access to investigators, and present a report on the measures taken in a month.

Judge Salam also called for an immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack on Israel.