Israel blows up Rafah water facility amid mounting war crimes accusations

Gaza - Video shared on social media appears to show Israeli soldiers blowing up a critical water facility in Rafah in southern Gaza .

Palestinians flee with their belongings as smoke rises following Israeli attacks in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © Eyad BABA / AFP

"On Friday, I discovered a video posted on Instagram by an Israeli soldier from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, showing the calculated demolition of a chief water facility in Rafah," Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi wrote in a report published on Drop Site News.

Tirawi shared the video on X last week, noting that the Canada Well in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood is the occupied city's primary water facility.

"Destruction of the Tal Sultan water reservoir in honor of Shabbat," the video caption reads, as translated from Hebrew according to Tirawi.

The background music includes lyrics like "We will burn Gaza" and "For every house you destroy, we will destroy ten."

The journalist said the Israeli soldier has since made his Instagram account private and deleted his Stories amid accusations of war crimes.

Tirawi writes that Israel's deliberate targeting of water facilities is intended to hurt the entire Palestinian population, citing Giora Eiland, an advisor to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Israel, as I understand, closed the water supply to Gaza," Eiland said in a Hebrew-language radio interview, according to Tirawi. "But there are many wells in Gaza, which contain water which they treat locally, since originally they contain salt. If the energy shortage in Gaza makes it so that they stop pumping out water, that's good. Otherwise we have to attack these water treatment plants in order to create a situation of thirst and hunger in Gaza, and I would say, forewarn of an unprecedented economical and humanitarian crisis."