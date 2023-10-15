US sends second aircraft carrier to back Israel as Biden stresses civilian protection

Washington DC - The US on Saturday deployed a second aircraft carrier "to deter hostile actions against Israel " while President Joe Biden pushed for the protection of civilians amid the American ally's siege and bombardment of Gaza.

The presence of the USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships in the eastern Mediterranean signals Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The Eisenhower joins the USS Ford carrier strike group, which arrived earlier in the week "as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack," Austin said.

The powerful show of support came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

More than one million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave have been ordered to flee ahead of the expected assault, an exodus that aid groups said would set off a humanitarian disaster.

Israel has also cut off food, water, and electricity supplies to Gaza's 2.4 million people.

Biden spoke on the phone Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians," the White House said in a statement, which did not specifically mention Gaza.