Iran-Gaza war updates: Israel orders over a million Palestinians to evacuate, Iran issues warning

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel 's military on Friday ordered all civilians from northern Gaza to evacuate, for their "safety and protection," as it prepares for a full-scale ground invasion.

Israeli tanks mass near Gaza as Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate the northern part of the strip ahead of a ground invasion. © REUTERS

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the Israeli military sent residents of Gaza City a message telling them to evacuate "from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection."



"The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the state of Israel, and Gaza City is an area where military operations are taking place," Conricus said reading the message to residents in a daily briefing broadcast on X on Friday morning.

"This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made," Conricus said, explaining that Gazans were warned not to approach the security fence with Israel but rather just evacuate south within the Gaza Strip.

Conricus said the guidance a "humanitarian step that the IDF is taking in order to minimize civilian casualties as this war unfolds."

According to the UN, the evacuation would affect more than 1 million people and would be impossible to execute "without devastating humanitarian consequences."