Hamas chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza in letter to UN

Gaza City, Gaza - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday accused Israel of committing war crimes and preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip as Israel pounds the blockaded territory with air strikes.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday accused Israel of committing war crimes and preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip. © ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

"Israeli atrocities amount to war crimes," he said in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that was posted on the Palestinian group's website.

Haniyeh also condemned the "barbaric Israeli siege imposed" on the Palestinian territory, charging that "the Israeli occupation is banning entry of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip."

He urged Guterres to pressure Israel into letting humanitarian aid enter into Gaza.

Gunmen from the Islamist Hamas burst across the Gaza border with Israel on October 7 and shot dead more than 1,300 people, including civilians.

In response, Israel has mounted a withering campaign of air and artillery strikes on Gaza that has killed more than 2,200 people, including over 700 children.