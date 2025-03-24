West Bank Palestinians in "extremely precarious" situation, warns Doctors Without Borders

Ramallah, Palestine - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced on Monday the "extremely precarious" situation of Palestinians displaced by ongoing Israeli military attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli raid in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

According to the United Nations, some 40,000 residents have been displaced since January 21, when the Israeli army launched an assault in the north.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to about three million Palestinians as well as nearly 500,000 Israelis living in settlements that are illegal under international law.

The Israeli operation started two days after a truce agreement came into effect in the Gaza Strip between the Israeli military and the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers. Israel has since shattered that agreement.

The situation of the displaced Palestinians is "extremely precarious," said MSF, which is operating in the area.

Palestinians "are without proper shelter, essential services, and access to healthcare," the NGO said.

"The mental health situation is alarming."