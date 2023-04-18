Joke of the Day for April 18, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is revving up some action! Here's your daily dose of silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best sport to play if you are hungry?
Answer: Squash
