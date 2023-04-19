Joke of the Day for April 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is sure to get your day going swimmingly! Here's today's funny to make a splash.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are fish the smartest animals around?

Answer: Because they always travel in schools.

Today's Joke of the Day is making a splash!
Today's Joke of the Day is making a splash!  © Collage: Unsplash/Sebastian Pena Lambarri & TAG24

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Sebastian Pena Lambarri & TAG24

More on Joke of the Day: