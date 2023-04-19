Joke of the Day for April 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is sure to get your day going swimmingly! Here's today's funny to make a splash.

Answer: Because they always travel in schools.

Question: Why are fish the smartest animals around?

