Joke of the Day for April 19, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is sure to get your day going swimmingly! Here's today's funny to make a splash.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are fish the smartest animals around?
Answer: Because they always travel in schools.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Sebastian Pena Lambarri & TAG24