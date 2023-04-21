Joke of the Day for April 21, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is hair-raising! Here's your dose of laughter to tickle your funny bone.

Answer: They were only interested in the highlights.

Question: Why didn't the hairdresser mind missing their favorite sports game?

