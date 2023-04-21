Joke of the Day for April 21, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is hair-raising! Here's your dose of laughter to tickle your funny bone.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why didn't the hairdresser mind missing their favorite sports game?
Answer: They were only interested in the highlights.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/nice & TAG24