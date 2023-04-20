Joke of the Day for April 20, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is sure to get your day moving and grooving! Here's today's funny to send you hopping along.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a bunny's favorite type of music?

Answer: Hip hop!

Today's Joke of the Day is getting things hopping!  © Collage: Unsplash/Maria Lupan & TAG24

