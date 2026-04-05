Joke of the Night for April 5, 2026: Happy Easter!

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived for Easter night! Here's one to make you and your peeps smile tonight.

Joke of the Day

What did the hungry Easter egg say?

"I’m dye-ing for some food!"

Joke of the Night for April 5, 2026: Happy Easter!
Joke of the Night for April 5, 2026: Happy Easter!  © Unsplash/Brian Wegman

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Brian Wegman

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