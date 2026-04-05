Joke of the Night for April 5, 2026: Happy Easter!
The Joke of the Night has arrived for Easter night! Here's one to make you and your peeps smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
What did the hungry Easter egg say?
"I’m dye-ing for some food!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Brian Wegman