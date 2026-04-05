Joke of the Night for April 5, 2026: Happy Easter!

The Joke of the Night has arrived for Easter night! Here's one to make you and your peeps smile tonight.

What did the hungry Easter egg say?

Joke of the Night for April 1, 2026: Ring ring! Funny is calling

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2026: A funny for Boo!

Joke of the Night for April 2, 2026: Flying with funny

Joke of the Day for April 5, 2026: A funny for Easter

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

