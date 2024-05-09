American Airlines union calls for Biden support in contract fight

Washington DC - Dozens of American Airlines flight attendants demonstrated Thursday in front of the White House as they seek to be allowed to strike during protracted contract negotiations.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants organized the Washington rally along with parallel events at about a dozen US airports.

"Flight Attendants are the only employees at American Airlines who have not had a raise in the past five years," said the APFA, which represents more than 27,000 workers at the big US carrier.

"We've reached an impasse with American Airlines in our negotiations, and we're coming here to talk to President Biden, to show President Biden that we need to be released to strike," said Erik Harris, an American Airlines flight attendant based in Philadelphia.

Biden "can show us that he's a union president by telling the National Mediation Board (NMB) to release us to strike," Harris said.

An American Airlines spokesman said the company's latest offer includes an immediate 25% increase in flight attendant pay.

"We're ready to get a deal done quickly and are back at the negotiating table next week to do that," the spokesman said.

The two sides have been in negotiations under a mediation process with the NMB for six months to reach a new contract.