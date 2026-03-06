Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2026: Pomeranian gets put in "hamper jail" for pestering senior dog

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a feisty little Pomeranian named Teddy Burr has found himself sentenced to "hamper jail" after getting on his senior dog sibling's last nerve.

In the clip, Teddy Burr's owner drops a white laundry basket over the tiny troublemaker to keep him from annoying the other dog.



However, the basket doesn't stop the determined pup from scooting at full speed around the kitchen island in hot pursuit.

"So now the senior dog is being terrorized by a really fast laundry basket," one viewer joked.

Check it out: