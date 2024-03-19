UAW files for union vote at Volkswagen Chattanooga plant as workers demand "real voice"

Chattanooga, Tennessee - The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced on Monday it has filed a union election petition for a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Autoworkers demonstrate in favor of unionization outside Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. © Collage: REUTERS

The National Labor Relations Board confirmed it has received the petition after a "supermajority" of workers at the plant signed union cards in 100 days.

"Today, we are one step closer to making a good job at Volkswagen into a great career," Isaac Meadows, a VW production team member in assembly, said in a UAW press release. "By winning our union and a real voice at Volkswagen, we can negotiate for more time with our families."

Victor Vaughn, a logistics team member, said, "We are voting yes for our union because we want Volkswagen to be successful."

"Volkswagen has spent billions of dollars expanding in Chattanooga, but right now safety is a major issue in our plant. Just the other day, I was almost hit by four 500-plus pound crates while I was driving to deliver parts," he continued. "That incident should’ve been followed up within the hour, but even after I clocked out, no one asked me about it."

"VW has partnered with unionized workforces around the world to make their plants safe and successful. That’s why we’re voting for a voice at Volkswagen here in Chattanooga."

The Chattanooga facility is VW's only US assembly plant and employs over 4,000 people. It is also the automaker's only plant globally with no form of employee representation.