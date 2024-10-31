Boeing makes higher offer to striking workers, vote on Monday

New York, New York - US aviation giant Boeing has improved the conditions in its contract offer to thousands of striking workers, with a 38% wage increase over four years and a ratification bonus, their union said Thursday.

Boeing workers gather on a picket line near the entrance to a Boeing facility during an ongoing strike on October 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. © David Ryder/Getty Images/AFP David Ryder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751, which represents more than 33,000 workers who went on strike on September 13 in the Seattle area, has endorsed the contract and scheduled a vote on Monday.

"Your union is endorsing and recommending the latest IAM/Boeing contract proposal. It is time for our members to lock in these gains and confidently declare victory," the IAM chapter said.

This was the fourth offer made by Boeing since early September, but the third on which members have been asked to vote.

Members overwhelmingly rejected an offer of a 25% raise over four years on September 12. A second offer, which promised a 35% pay rise, was rejected by nearly two-thirds of members last week.

The union has consistently asked for a 40% salary increase.

"We believe asking members to stay on strike longer wouldn't be right as we have achieved so much success," the union said.

Beyond the 38% wage increase, members will be entitled to a $12,000 ratification bonus, up from $7,000 in the previous offer, Boeing said.