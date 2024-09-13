Boeing workers in Seattle launch historic strike: "This is about fighting for our future!"

Seattle, Washington - Boeing workers in the Seattle region overwhelmingly voted to strike Thursday in the latest blow to the beleaguered company.

Tens of thousands of Boeing workers in the Seattle region will go on strike after rejecting the company's contract offer. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

Hourly workers rejected the contract with a vote of 94.6% and to strike with 96%, said Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 union.



"Our members spoke loud and clear tonight," said Holden, who represents about 33,000 workers in the Pacific Northwest. "We strike at midnight."

A strike will shutter two major plane assembly plants in the Puget Sound region and sideline some 33,000 workers.

Thursday's vote marks a decisive rejection of a deal that line workers said was far less generous than depicted by Boeing executives, marking the latest show of power by unions following earlier strikes in the auto, entertainment, and other industries.

Led by new CEO Kelly Ortberg, Boeing had hoped a 25% wage hike over four years and a commitment to invest in the Puget Sound region would avert a costly strike as the company struggles to right the ship.

Ortberg argued in a message to staff that the general wage hike marked the largest in history and that a strike "would put our shared recovery in jeopardy, further eroding trust with our customers and hurting our ability to determine our future together."