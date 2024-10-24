Boeing workers reject contract offer and extend strike

Seattle, Washington - Boeing workers in the Seattle region decisively rejected the aerospace giant's latest contract offer on Wednesday, extending their nearly six-week strike.

Boeing workers from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 gather on a picket line near the entrance to a production facility in Renton, Washington. © REUTERS

Almost two-thirds – 64% – of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 rejected the contract, the union said on X.

The latest Boeing offer had included a 35% wage hike, but did not reinstate a pension plan sought by many employees.

Some 33,000 hourly workers with the IAM have been on the picket line since September 13, when workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing proposal for a new four-year contract to replace the expiring pact.

The strike has halted activity at two Seattle-area factories that assemble the 737 MAX and 777.

Workers had sought a 40% wage increase to make up for years of tepid salary growth that have not kept pace with inflation and that employees say leave them unable to afford living in one of the most costly regions of the country.

"After 10 years of sacrifices, we still have ground to make up, and we're hopeful to do so by resuming negotiations promptly," Jon Holden, president of the Seattle union, said in a statement.

"This is workplace democracy – and also clear evidence that there are consequences when a company mistreats its workers year after year," Holden said.

"Ten years of holding workers back unfortunately cannot be undone quickly or easily, but we will continue to negotiate in good faith until we have made gains that workers feel adequately make up for what the company took from them in the past," he added.

A Boeing spokesperson said Wednesday night the company had no comment on the vote.