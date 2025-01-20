Federal employee union sues Trump over Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency

Washington DC - The largest union of US federal government employees filed suit on Monday against President Donald Trump over his plans to create a cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency" headed by billionaire Elon Musk .

The suit was filed in a district court in Washington by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and non-profit Public Citizen just minutes after Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president.

Trump has tasked Musk, the world's richest man, with slashing billions of dollars in federal government spending.

Trump and Musk have claimed that $2 trillion could potentially be saved, but most experts believe that is not realistic without deep cuts to crucial social services or benefits.

In its suit, the AFGE, which represents some 800,000 federal workers, said it wanted to ensure that DOGE complies with the requirements for federal advisory committees.

"The advice and guidance that Mr. Trump has charged DOGE with producing is sweeping and consequential," the complaint said.

"DOGE – the members of which currently do not represent the interests of everyday Americans – will be recommending cuts to government agencies and programs that protect health, benefits, consumer finance, and product safety," it added.