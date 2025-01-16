Has Trump given Vivek Ramaswamy the nod to take over JD Vance's Senate seat?

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly been urging businessman Vivek Ramaswamy to take over his Vice President-elect JD Vance's recently vacated Ohio Senate seat.

According to The Washington Post, sources claim that Trump personally appealed to Ramaswamy within the past week to accept the appointment if offered by the state's Republican Governor Mike DeWine.

Vance resigned from the seat last Friday as he prepares to join Trump in the White House when they are both sworn in on January 20.

There are several candidates already running for the position, including DeWine's lieutenant governor, Jon Husted.

Last week, DeWine traveled to Florida to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and revealed to reporters that he will announce his pick sometime this week.

Ramaswamy ran for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 race, and despite running against Trump, he established himself as staunchly MAGA, once saying in a debate that he believed Trump was the greatest president of all time.

After Trump won the election, he appointed Ramaswamy to work with Elon Musk to run the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

MAGA fans have been cheering on the idea of Ramaswamy taking over the Senate role, as holding the seat could help give him more power to push the DOGE agenda.