Video game actors to strike in California, SAG-AFTRA says

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's video game actors will go on strike early Friday to demand safeguards against artificial intelligence, the actors' union announced.

The work stoppage for the industry's video game voice actors and motion capture performers begins at 12:01 AM in California, according to the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).



Thursday's announcement comes after more than a year and a half of fruitless negotiations between the union and several video game giants including Activision, Disney, Electronic Arts, and Warner Bros. Games.

"We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, star of 1990s sitcom The Nanny, said in a statement.

"When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live -- and work – with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

The agreement under discussion concerns some 2,600 artists who provide voice dubbing services for video games, or whose physical movements are recorded in order to animate computer-generated characters.

Union members are concerned about the industry's use of AI, as the technology makes it possible to reproduce an actor's voice or digitally recreate a stuntman's actions without their consent or fair remuneration.