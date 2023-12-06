Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood actors overwhelmingly ratified a new, hard-fought deal with studios on Tuesday that paves the way for a rebound of an entertainment industry that had seen film and television production come to a halt during a months-long strike.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (c.), executive director and chief negotiator for SAG AFTRA, and the members of the negotiating committee address union members at the picket line outside of Warner Brothers in Burbank, California, on October 3, 2023. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The Screen Actors Guild, known as SAG-AFTRA, said 78% of union members who voted approved the multiyear contract.



"This is a golden age for SAG-AFTRA, and our union has never been more powerful," union president Fran Drescher said in a statement.

The deal includes more than $1 billion in new compensation and benefits as well as protections for actors from the use of artificial intelligence by studios, the union said.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix Inc., Walt Disney, and other studios, hailed the union contract ratification.

"With this vote, the industry and the jobs it supports will be able to return in full force," the AMPTP said in a statement.

Voting ended at 5:00 PM on the US West Coast, with a simple majority of members required to finally seal the agreement.

The union said 38% of its members cast votes.