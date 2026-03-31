Supreme Court strikes down Colorado ban on "conversion therapy" in latest blow to LGBTQ+ rights

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court ruled Tuesday against a Colorado state law banning so-called "conversion therapy" for LGBTQ+ minors, siding with a Christian counselor who challenged it on the grounds of free speech.

The US Supreme Court ruled a a Colorado state law banning so-called "conversion therapy" was unconstitutional. © REUTERS

At issue is the constitutionality of a 2019 Colorado law that prohibits licensed practitioners from conducting "conversion therapy" on patients under 18.

Proponents of the treatment falsely claim to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

The therapy has been discredited by major medical organizations, including the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association, and is banned in more than 20 US states and much of Europe.

Research has shown that it is ineffective and even harmful, leading to depression and suicidal thoughts.

But in a 8-1 decision, the court ruled in favor of Kaley Chiles, a licensed mental health counselor who invoked her Christian faith and challenged the law, arguing that it violated her First Amendment right of free speech.

"Colorado's law addressing conversion therapy does not just ban physical interventions. In cases like this, it censors speech based on viewpoint," wrote conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch in the decision on behalf of the majority of the Court.

"As applied to Ms. Chiles, Colorado’s law regulates the content of her speech and goes further to prescribe what views she may and may not express, discriminating on the basis of viewpoint."

The First Amendment, Gorsuch wrote, is a "shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country."

As a result, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower courts to review their decisions in light of this ruling.