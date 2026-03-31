Trump administration sues Minnesota in latest attack on transgender student athletes
Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Trump administration's Department of Justice has sued in a bid to block transgender students in Minnesota from participating in school sports.
The lawsuit accuses the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota State High School League of "unapologetic sex discrimination against female student athletes."
The complaint alleges the state has violated Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal money, in allowing transgender student athletes to participate in sporting activities and use facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
The Biden administration interpreted Title IX to apply to gender discrimination as well – a move reversed by the second Trump administration.
"The Trump Administration does not tolerate flawed state policies that ignore biological reality and unfairly undermine girls on the playing field," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.
Following Donald Trump's transgender sports ban, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit last April arguing that the state's Human Rights Act overrides anti-trans executive orders and seeking to protect the state's federal funding.
The DOJ said the Minnesota Department of Education receives more than $3 billion in federal funding from the US Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services.
LGBTQ+ rights advocates respond to DOJ lawsuit
LGBTQ+ rights organizations have slammed the Trump administration's new lawsuit.
"Our inclusive policies have been fully in place since 2014 when the Minnesota State High School League adopted them and Minnesota continues to be a leader for participation by girls and women at all levels of sport," OutFront Minnesota said in a statement on Instagram.
"While arguments about fairness and safety are a big topic of cultural debate, there is no indication that trans athletes are universally at a greater advantage – and the government’s policies would extend to all levels of participation and play; as well as to facilities usage that would have dramatic impacts on students – including on cisgender students who would face greater scrutiny."
"We are disappointed that the Department of Justice is pursuing legal action against our state and its policies; but we are confident that the state of Minnesota will continue to work to protect the rights of all our students even in the face of these political actions from the Department of Justice."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press