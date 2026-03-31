Trump administration sues Minnesota in latest attack on transgender student athletes

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Trump administration's Department of Justice has sued in a bid to block transgender students in Minnesota from participating in school sports.

The Trump administration is asking the court to declare Minnesota in violation of Title IX and issue a permanent block on transgender athletes' participation in female sports competitions. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The lawsuit accuses the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota State High School League of "unapologetic sex discrimination against female student athletes."

The complaint alleges the state has violated Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal money, in allowing transgender student athletes to participate in sporting activities and use facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

The Biden administration interpreted Title IX to apply to gender discrimination as well – a move reversed by the second Trump administration.

"The Trump Administration does not tolerate flawed state policies that ignore biological reality and unfairly undermine girls on the playing field," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Following Donald Trump's transgender sports ban, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit last April arguing that the state's Human Rights Act overrides anti-trans executive orders and seeking to protect the state's federal funding.

The DOJ said the Minnesota Department of Education receives more than $3 billion in federal funding from the US Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services.