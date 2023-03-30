Book recommendations to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility

In honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility, readers are spotlighting books featuring trans and non-binary characters.

By Kelly Christ

To commemorate International Transgender Day of Visibility, book lovers are adding books by trans and non-binary authors, as well as books featuring trans and non-binary characters, to their TBR piles.

In honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility, readers have focused on adding books representing the trans community to their TBR pile. March 31 marks International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to promoting awareness of the discrimination and violence that continue to face the trans community. The holiday also celebrates the lives and uplifts the voices of transgender individuals. While it's essential to read diversely year-round, there is no better time to pick up a novel written by a trans or non-binary author. And with increasing bans on books with LGBTQ+ representation, spotlighting these novels is more important than ever.

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deaver

I Wish You All The Best is a young adult novel that follows Ben, a non-binary teenager who is kicked out of their home after coming out to their parents. The story poignantly navigates Ben's complicated emotional state as they move in with their estranged sister and her husband. With the help of the gregarious Nathan, Ben works to come out of their shell and find their place in their new community. A movie adaptation of I Wish You All The Best is currently in the works, so be sure to read it before you see it!

I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman

Alice Oseman has gained significant recognition for writing the BookTok-approved graphic novel series Heartstopper, which was adapted by Netflix last year. However, readers looking for even more trans representation should pick up I Was Born for This, a novel centered around a fictional boy band named The Ark and its dedicated fanbase. The book alternates perspectives between Jimmy, the lead singer of the band, and Angel, a devoted fan of The Ark. I Was Born for This dives deep into fandom culture, especially in the age of social media. Oseman poignantly explores Jimmy's internal struggles as a trans man leading a popular boy band while providing profound reflections on the unyielding passion within fandoms.

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

I Kissed Shara Wheeler is the story of a high school student who sets out to solve the disappearance of her academic rival. © screenshot/Instagram/@readingwithmarlow I Kissed Shara Wheeler is Casey McQuiston's first venture into the young adult genre, and it just might be one of their best works yet! The novel is a John Green-esque coming-of-age tale that follows the aftermath of the titular high school student's sudden disappearance before graduation. Like McQuiston's other books, I Kissed Shara Wheeler represents several LGBTQ+ identities, including non-binary characters, in a way that elicits empathy and underscores the challenges of self-discovery, especially in high school. Perfectly capturing the simultaneous euphoria and misery of adolescence, McQuiston's most recent release should be at the top of your TBR!

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Felix Ever After is a moving coming-of-age tale following a Black trans teenager. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theprocrastinatingbookworm Kacen Callender's critically-acclaimed Felix Ever After is about a trans teenager who sets out for revenge after a classmate blackmails him online. Things take an unexpected turn when Felix's catfish situation makes his social - and romantic - life even more complicated. A moving story that tackles self-discovery and resilience at one of the most intense times in one's life, Felix Ever After is an unforgettable read that will stay with you long after the final page.