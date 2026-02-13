New Yorkers re-raise pride flag at Stonewall in defiant response to Trump administration

New York, New York - Hundreds of New Yorkers accompanied by elected officials gathered to replace the pride flag that President Donald Trump's administration ordered to be taken down from the Stonewall National Monument.

New Yorkers replaced the pride flag that was removed from the Stonewall National Monument in a defiant move against the Trump administration. © AFP/Timothy A. Clary

The pride flag was removed from the monument, located outside the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, following a memo from the National Park Service on January 21.

In the memo, the Trump administration banned the flying of any flags other than the US national banner and the Department of the Interior's colors, with only a number of exceptions.

Local authorities, activists, and members of New York's LGBTQI+ community had widely publicized the plan to re-raise the rainbow flag on the monument's flagpole in an act of defiance.

"We have brought the flag back to a sacred site," said Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal through a bullhorn at the event.

"The flag is up; it's an original Gilbert Baker design presented to us today here at the Stonewall Inn," he went on to say in a video posted to X.

"The community should rejoice; we have prevailed – our flag represents dignity and human rights."

Initially, the flag was hung below the American flag, but several people from the crowd briefly took it back down so that they could raise it to fly proudly alongside the national banner, drawing cheers.

The Stonewall National Monument commemorates and memorializes the Stonewall Uprising of 1969, which saw the LGBTQI+ community resist a police raid of the Stonewall Inn.

"We, you know, are part of a bigger picture," Timothy French, a 47-year-old drag performer from the Bronx, told the New York Times.