Removal of LGBTQ+ Pride flag from Stonewall monument sparks outrage

New York, New York - The removal of an LGBTQ+ rainbow pride flag from the Stonewall national monument in New York after new rules issued by the Trump administration sparked an outcry and planned protests on Tuesday.

The removal of a large rainbow flag from the monument followed a January 21 memo from the federally run National Park Service responsible for the heritage site in downtown Manhattan.

It banned the flying of flags other than the US national banner and the Department of the Interior's colors, with limited exceptions.

A protest was planned for later Tuesday under the slogan "Hands off our flag."

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was "outraged by the removal of the Rainbow Pride Flag from Stonewall National Monument."

"New York is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, and no act of erasure will ever change, or silence, that history," he wrote on X.

The Stonewall national monument memorializes the eponymous Stonewall Uprising of 1969, when LGBTQ New Yorkers rose up against discriminatory policies and oppression.

A police raid of the small Greenwich Village gay bar ignited six days of rioting that birthed the modern US gay rights movement, later extended to transgender and non-binary people, who do not identify as male or female.

Donald Trump regularly attacked transgender people and what he termed "gender ideology extremism" while on the campaign trail, and days after returning to office, he signed an executive order declaring only two official genders in the US: male and female.

A month later, the National Park Service scrubbed references to transgender and queer people from the website of the monument, with other government departments implementing similar purges.