Titanic sub search enters final stretch as deadline for oxygen supply approaches

Boston, Massachusetts - Oxygen on the missing Titanic submersible is expected to run out in hours, with rescue efforts to find the five people onboard in full force overnight.

The US Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue operation, with the missing Titanic submersible expected to run out of oxygen soon. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

The oxygen supply on the vessel is expected to run out at some point on Thursday morning.

The 22-foot-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which has British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board, reportedly had a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies.

Also in the undersea craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The US Coast Guard has been leading an international rescue effort which was stepped up after underwater noises were heard on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, although experts have been unable to determine the cause of the sound.

Former US Navy submarine commander, David Marquet, told the BBC the noises may not be coming from the submersible.

"I don't think the noise is them, it could just be natural sounds," he said.

"We're hearing noises and more ships are coming into the area, and then we're hearing more noises, and I don't think that’s a coincidence."