Marble-sized mystery balls cause the closure of nine Sydney beaches

Australian authorities closed nine Sydney beaches on Tuesday after mysterious white and grey balls washed up along the coast. © Collage: Northern Beaches Council

Beaches closed until further notice included tourist hotspots Manly and Dee Why, the city's Northern Beaches Council said in a statement.

"So far, most samples identified are marble-sized with a few larger in size," it said.

The local government said it was alerted to the debris by the Environment Protection Authority, and was helping the state agency to collect samples for testing.

"The council is organizing the safe removal of the matter and is inspecting other beaches," it said.

The officials denied that there were any issues with the operation of water treatment plants at Bondi, Warriewood, North Head, Cronulla, and Malabar.

They also noted that all wastewater discharged from the plants is compliant with EPA regulations.

In October last year, spherical objects the size of golf balls appeared on the sands of Sydney's famed Bondi and Coogee beaches.