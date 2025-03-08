Has the Loch Ness Monster been spotted? "Nessie" theories go into overdrive

Scotland, UK - The Loch Ness Monster , nicknamed "Nessie" by fans, is probably one of Scotland's biggest mysteries . Now, some are saying that the creature of legend has been spotted!

The Loch Ness Centre in Inverness, a museum dedicated to the famous Scottish lake, has announced the first supposed Nessie sighting of 2025.

Photos showing a "black mass" swimming under the water were given to the museum by a witness.

The so-called monster is said to have swum on the surface of the lake for several minutes, making it easy for onlookers to spot.

Good clear weather on the day of the sighting reportedly also helped provide a clear camera shot.

"We’ve had numerous observations over the years, but this recent sighting has been particularly captivating," the museum's general manager, Nagina Ishaq, told The New York Post.

"As always, we are committed to solving the mystery of Nessie once and for all," she continued.

"Our previous collaborations… allowed us to advance our research efforts significantly, and this potential sighting is a reminder that the mystery of Loch Ness is far from solved."