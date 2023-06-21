"Banging noises" detected as search for missing Titan sub intensifies

Boston, Massachusetts - Experts are searching for a missing submersible in the area where noises have been heard beneath the surface, the US Coast Guard confirmed. Rescue efforts have intensified amid the race against the clock.

The search for the missing submersible called Titan continues as the estimated oxygen supply levels on board continue to dwindle. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters in Boston on Wednesday the cause of the noises in the North Atlantic was still unconfirmed but insisted the search efforts to find the five missing people aboard the Titan submersible is still "a rescue mission."

Rescue workers are racing to beat a rapidly closing oxygen window as they hunt for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, after noises detected by sonar raised hopes the five people onboard are still alive.

The US Coast Guard said it had not identified whether the source of the sounds was indeed the small sub, whose passengers are estimated to have less than 20 hours of oxygen left.

"We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Captain Jamie Frederick said of the underwater noises picked up late Tuesday by a Canadian aircraft, but he added: "We have to remain optimistic and hopeful."

"The surface search is now approximately two times the size of Connecticut, and the sub-surface search is up to 2.5 miles deep, exponentially expanding the size of the search area," Frederick added.

Extra ships, specialized salvage equipment and US Navy experts converged on the vast search area in the North Atlantic as rescuers, who have received help from around the world, concentrated their efforts near the sounds.

Captain Frederick said: "we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected, and we’ll continue to do so," adding that additional "ROVs will be there in the morning" to help.