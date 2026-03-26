Are there multiple Loch Ness Monsters? Researcher shares wild new theory

One well-known Loch Ness Monster researcher is even convinced that a whole family of the mysterious creatures could live in the depths of the loch.

By Steffi Feldman, Isabel Klemt

Scotland, UK - The Loch Ness Monster has been the subject of speculation in Scotland for decades, with more than 1,000 people claiming to have seen the mysterious creature. One well-known Nessie researcher is even convinced that a whole family could live in the depths of the loch!

The Loch Ness Monster has been the subject of speculation in Scotland for decades (archive photo). © imago/imagebroker As the Daily Star reports, Scotsman Gary Campbell – who keeps the official register of all Nessie sightings – is convinced that there is not just one creature in Scotland's famous Loch Ness. Rather, he believes there are several creatures living in the water. "I think there's probably a family of them," Campbell tells the Daily Star. Strange Things Owl flutters down the chimney to sit atop a Christmas tree in shocking footage! "It's some form of animal or fish or something." Campbell records all Nessie sightings on his website – from St. Columban's alleged encounter with the monster in 565 AD to the present day. A total of 1,166 observations have been reported so far. He founded the register around 30 years ago together with his wife.

Gary Campbell saw a strange creature emerge from the water

More than 1,000 people claim to have seen the mysterious creature in Scotland's Loch Ness (archive photo). © Philipp Brandstädter/dpa Initially, he was skeptical. Then on March 14, 1996, he was walking between Dochgarroch and Drumnadrochit when he had an experience that changed everything. "A black thing came out of the water and went back in. I thought I was seeing things, and then it came out again," he says. "There was no head, no eyes, no teeth. I grew up on the West Coast of Scotland, and I’ve seen many things in different lochs, but it was nothing like I’d ever seen before." Strange Things Woman's eyes turn neon green from bizarre medical side-effect: "Not a filter!" Since then, it has become his life's mission to find out what he saw back then. Even if skeptics disagree, Campbell is convinced that there is more than one being.

"Whatever it is, there must be more than one, and I think they live deep down in Loch Ness and are occasionally forced to the surface for some reason and go straight back down again, and that’s why there’re so few sightings," says Gary.