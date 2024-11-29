Crypto entrepreneur backing Trump's platform eats 6-million-dollar "artwork" in media stunt

Hong Kong - Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a bizarre promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall: he ate the fruit.

Hong Kong crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun ate a banana that was part of an artwork he bought for over $6 million at an auction. © Peter PARKS / AFP

At one of Hong Kong's priciest hotels, Sun chomped down on a banana in front of dozens of journalists and influencers after giving a speech hailing the work as "iconic" and drew parallels between conceptual art and cryptocurrency.

At a function room at the Peninsula hotel, two men dressed as auction house staff stood in front of a featureless wall, with the yellow banana offering the only splash of color.

"It's much better than other bananas," Sun said after getting his first taste. "It's really quite good."

Titled "Comedian," the conceptual work created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was sold at a Sotheby's auction in New York last week, with Sun among seven bidders.

Sun said he felt "disbelief" in the first 10 seconds after he won the bid, before realizing "this could become something big."

In the 10 seconds after that, he decided he would eat the banana.

"Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork's history," he said Friday.