Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Palm Beach doppelgänger causes a viral stir!

Palm Beach, Florida - A man is currently causing a stir in Florida b ecause of his astonishing resemblance to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pete was filmed driving his convertible, and the video made him an instant internet hit! © Screenshot/Instagram/@amposey__27

On March 12, content creator Andrew Posey filmed a man in a convertible who looked strikingly similar to Epstein, and the video quickly went viral.

Epstein was charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2019, but he died in prison while awaiting trial – a death official ruled as a suicide.

Since then, numerous theories have circulated online that he could still be alive, with many users seeing Andrew's video as supposed "proof" that Epstein is still alive.

However, the man in the clip went on to create a social media profile for himself under the apt name @not.epstein to make it clear that he is not the convicted sex offender.

The account was mysteriously taken down on Saturday, but he has since re-launched under the name @palm.beach.pete.

"Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete, and my video went viral 'cause some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I'm a viral sensation," he explained in one post, which was also shared on X.