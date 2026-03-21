Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Palm Beach doppelgänger causes a viral stir!
Palm Beach, Florida -A man is currently causing a stir in Florida because of his astonishing resemblance to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
On March 12, content creator Andrew Posey filmed a man in a convertible who looked strikingly similar to Epstein, and the video quickly went viral.
Epstein was charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2019, but he died in prison while awaiting trial – a death official ruled as a suicide.
Since then, numerous theories have circulated online that he could still be alive, with many users seeing Andrew's video as supposed "proof" that Epstein is still alive.
However, the man in the clip went on to create a social media profile for himself under the apt name @not.epstein to make it clear that he is not the convicted sex offender.
The account was mysteriously taken down on Saturday, but he has since re-launched under the name @palm.beach.pete.
"Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete, and my video went viral 'cause some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I'm a viral sensation," he explained in one post, which was also shared on X.
"Palm Beach Pete" won't change his looks to avoid Epstein comparisons
But as NewsX reports, Pete admitted that he had been to parties where Epstein was also present – though he said that he had not spoken to him.
Despite the constant attention because of his striking looks, Pete has no plans to change up his appearance.
"I'm not gonna change. This guy is dead, he was a really bad person. I can hold my head high – I didn't do anything. I just happen to have similar looks," he said in an interview with TMZ.
Away from the fame, Palm Beach Pete remains a normal retiree enjoying his life in the Sunshine State.
"I'm a regular guy, I'm retired, I lived in the city for a long time, worked in commercial real estate," he added. "I love to play tennis, I'm very social."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@amposey__27 & ---/AP/dpa