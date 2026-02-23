Woman's eyes turn neon green from bizarre medical side-effect: "Not a filter!"
Ireland - This is not a social media filter, a strange special effect, or a planned body modification but a serious health concern. After a visit to the ophthalmologist, Margerita Wargola suddenly looked in the mirror with bright green glowing eyes.
In an Instagram video, she sits in the car laughing and clarifies: "This is not a filter!"
Her contact lenses had actually turned a spectacular color.
The trigger? A common contrast drop used in eye examinations.
It was actually routine – but the nurse in charge had forgotten to remind Margerita to take her contact lenses out beforehand.
"I blinked and everything went yellow," she recalls in the clip that is currently going viral online.
Shortly afterwards, both lenses were completely dyed through with a result that can be placed somewhere between neon party and science fiction.
The practice staff tried to rinse out the color, but it didn't help: the lenses remained stubbornly green.
Margerita Wargola had to drive home with bright green eyes
Things went from bad to worse from there!
Because Margerita didn't have any spare lenses or glasses with her, she had no choice but to put the stained lenses back in and make her way home.
"The only thing I could do was put them back to be able to see while driving back home (I'm practically blind," she explains.
When she got home, even the contact solution took on a poisonous green hue.
In another video, Margerita finally showed her natural eyes again and held the discolored lenses up to the camera with a laugh as a curious souvenir.
Perhaps she is simply saving the green pair for later this month!
The look should be a perfect color match for the national holiday of St. Patrick's Day, when the Irish traditionally dress in green.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@margoinireland