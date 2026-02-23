Woman's eyes turn neon green from bizarre medical side-effect: "Not a filter!"

Ireland - This is not a social media filter, a strange special effect, or a planned body modification but a serious health concern. After a visit to the ophthalmologist, Margerita Wargola suddenly looked in the mirror with bright green glowing eyes.

In an Instagram video, she sits in the car laughing and clarifies: "This is not a filter!"

Her contact lenses had actually turned a spectacular color.

The trigger? A common contrast drop used in eye examinations.

It was actually routine – but the nurse in charge had forgotten to remind Margerita to take her contact lenses out beforehand.

"I blinked and everything went yellow," she recalls in the clip that is currently going viral online.

Shortly afterwards, both lenses were completely dyed through with a result that can be placed somewhere between neon party and science fiction.

The practice staff tried to rinse out the color, but it didn't help: the lenses remained stubbornly green.