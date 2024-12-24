Owl flutters down the chimney to sit atop a Christmas tree in shocking footage!

Arlington, Virginia - An owl flew into a house and perched on top of their Christmas tree in a viral new Facebook post... and just like Santa Claus himself, it came down the chimney!

"Twas the week before Christmas, and perched on the tree was an unexpected visitor as majestic as can be," The Animal Welfare League of Arlington wrote on Facebook.

"This beautiful Barred Owl decided to play Santa and drop in – literally – through the chimney of a local home, and declared himself the newest star on top of their Christmas tree (look closely – you’ll see he knocked the old star over to make room for himself,)" they continued.

Numerous reactions were posted under the post and users found it hard to believe that the bird was real.

A short time later, animal rights activists published a video as proof.

In the footage, children can be heard laughing and the owl can be seen actually sitting on the tree.

However, the owl could not stay until the festive season – a representative from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington captured the animal and safely released it back into the wild!