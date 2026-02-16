Most tattooed man in Canada reveals health impact of extreme ink

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has covered nearly his entire body in radical tattoos and body modifications but doesn't seem too fussed about the health implications of his inkings nor their impact on his bloodwork.

Remy Schofield is not too worried about the potential health implications that may come with extreme tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Widely considered the most tattooed dad in Canada, Remy's remarkable transformation has seen layers upon layers of ink injected into more than 90% of the skin that covers his body.

The only places on Remy's body that haven't been completely covered in tattoos are, as far as we know, his face and the palms of his hands.

He has used this collection of tattoos to gather himself an impressive Instagram presence, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy and is followed by more than 182,000 people.

Despite the pure extent of his exposure to tattoo ink, Remy doesn't seem too concerned about a recent study in the Lancet, which went viral after it found that tattooed individuals had a "higher adjusted risk of overall lymphoma."

To the contrary, a recent Instagram clip saw Remy react dismissively when asked by a commenter, "When you get blood work done, is there anything higher than normal because of so much ink in your system?"

"I've had my blood tests done; I've had no issues with them; there's nothing out of the ordinary," Remy explained. "People like to imagine that there would be."

"People ask me all the time what my health must be like," he continued. "In reality I've never been in better health and in better shape."