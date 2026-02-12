Cyber vampire girl gives herself real fangs in radical body modification

A so-called "cyber vampire" cosplayer whose real name is unknown has, amid other radical body modifications and piercings, given themself a pair of remarkable, real-life vampire fangs.

This "cyber vampire" opted to get herself permanent and real-life vampire fangs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@50.shades.of.goth

A person who only goes by "cyber vampire" online has gathered themself a remarkably solid following by cosplaying as various video game and comic book characters and showing off their unique style.

Across their assortment of content on TikTok, where they go as @50.shades.of.goth and are followed by thousands of people, an extraordinary array of styles and looks is shown off.

In a separate account, where they go as @kyle.krynge, the same person is seen cosplaying as a vast assortment of male characters as well.

Over the many clips and snaps they have shared, their hair seems to constantly change, as do the contacts that color their eyes and the costumes they wear.

Across a number of clips, they can be seen with a tattooed or drawn-on scar over their left eye, giving off a real cyberpunk cyborg vibe.

The only permanent body modifications that they show off on a daily basis are their piercings and their remarkable set of fangs, which show off the true dedication they've given to the blood-sucking bit.