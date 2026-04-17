Man's Marvel-themed tattoo collection scores him a world record

Hull, UK - Tom Radford has been covering his body in tattoos of Marvel characters for nearly two decades at this point, but it was only recently that he had his extraordinary collection recognized as a world record .

Tom Radford has covered his body in more Marvel character tattoos than any other human (stock image). © Unsplash/Cord Allman

Radford got his first Marvel tattoo inked across his chest all the way back in 2007, when he was in his early 20s.

Now 40 years old, he has won a Guinness World Record for having the most Marvel comic book characters tattooed on the body.

The big number totals out at 63 tattoos, scattered across most of his body in the form of detailed and sophisticated, colorful inkings.

In picking up the record, he beat out Ryan Logsdon and Rick Scolamiero, who had tied for the title after getting 34 Marvel tattoos.

That fateful tattoo in 2007 was nothing like what he'd eventually go on to get inked into his skin, a simple piece of text, reading "With great power comes great responsibility," sketched across his chest.

Nearly a decade later, things escalated when, in 2016, Radford got a massive tattoo of Thanos on his thigh.

"It was never meant to be a what it turned into, and I honestly never thought I would cover my entire body with tattoos, think I might be addicted," he told Guinness World Records.

"When I got Thanos tattooed, I wanted it placed at the top of my thigh because if it wasn't perfect, I could always hide it," Radford explained. "Needless to say, it was better than perfect and the urge for more began."