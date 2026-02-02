Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Moscow, Russia - Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

Ukraine, the US, and Russia are due to hold talks in Abu Dhabi this week on ending the Ukraine war. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Moscow blamed a scheduling issue for the delay, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said the negotiations would take place in the UAE capital on Wednesday and Thursday.

"They were indeed originally planned for this past Sunday. But additional coordination of the schedules of the three parties was needed," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters

"Now, on Wednesday-Thursday, the second round will indeed take place. It will be held in Abu Dhabi. We can confirm that," he added.

The talks will take place less than two weeks before the fourth anniversary of Moscow launching its full-scale offensive against Ukraine.

The negotiations are expected to focus on the crucial issue of territory, with neither side so far showing any sign of a breakthrough.